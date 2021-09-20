PM requires HCMC to timely give supports to needy people

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting with the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control. (Photo:Viet Chung)

Earlier, according to the Resolution 107/NQ-CP issued at the Prime Minister’s regular meeting in August, the Government proposed the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, political and social organizations to actively collaborate with local authorities to take care of people’s lives, especially households hugely affected by Covid-19, ensure social welfare for residents, step up monitoring and checking the implementation of support policies to employees, workers and business owners facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic , promptly update official new and, curb coronavirus fake news.

Besides, the PM also asked to strictly handle those who took advantage of the pandemic to arouse others affecting security and social order as well as Covid-19 prevention and control safety.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong