PM requires efforts towards removal of EC’s “yellow card” by year’s end

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP))

Eliminating IUU fishing practice is not only for Vietnam’s interests but also for the sake of the protection of the environment and regional and international seafood resources, thereby affirming the country as a responsible member of the international community, the Government leader said at the meeting between the Government and relevant ministries and sectors, together with coastal localities.

Reports at the meeting said the EC has spoken highly of the commitment, political determination and efforts of Vietnam in the implementation of the solutions and affirmed that progress has been made in the right orientation.

However, the PM pointed out that after nearly four years of implementing the EC’s recommendations, the work has yet to fulfil requirements, with many limitations and problems in legal enforcement, while penalties imposed on IUU fishing practices remain light.

Ministries, agencies and local authorities shared the view that fishery infrastructure and the verification and certification of seafood origin have not met requirements, while relevant agencies and coastal localities have failed to make concerted and timely collaboration. Public awareness of law compliance is low while communication work proved ineffective.

The PM agreed with suggestions and solutions made at the meeting and assigned tasks to each ministry and sector, underscoring that relevant forces must take more drastic actions to tackle IUU fishing.