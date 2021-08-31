PM requests stronger fight against Covid-19 during National Day holiday

At an alley in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

According to the dispatch, the Covid-19 pandemic has not been controlled completely in the country, especially in southern cities and provinces and several localities with crowd populations and vibrant trade.

As the National Day holiday lasts four days, the PM asked Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to continue directing and strengthening prevention and control measures in a strict and effective manner.

Localities applying social distancing measures must seriously follow Resolution No. 86/NQ-CP, official dispatch No. 1099/CD-TTg dated August 22, 2021 and official dispatch No. 1102/CD-TTg dated August 23, 2021. They were also required to strictly punish violations of prevention and control regulations while ensuring social welfare and social safety and order.

Other provinces and cities were urged to fully and strictly take pandemic prevention and control measures, especially the 5K message, as well as stopping festivals, unnecessary gatherings, and activities in public places, entertainment areas, tourism and spiritual destinations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Heads of Party committees and administrations at all levels will be responsible for directing anti-pandemic work in their areas. Localities must deploy forces working round-the-clock to promptly discover and deal with any arising problems.

Ministries, agencies and provinces and cities were also assigned to offer all possible support to localities in the fight against Covid-19.

