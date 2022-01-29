PM requests good preparations for all possible circumstances in 2022

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh stressed the need for extra efforts to ensure social welfare, as well as social order, safety and security during the Lunar New Year holiday, which will begin this weekend, with the focus on policy beneficiaries, poor households and those affected by natural disasters and the pandemic.



He assigned the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs to continue reviewing, issuing and implementing policies to support people, employees and employers affected by the pandemic.



Ministries, sectors and localities were requested to accelerate the disbursement of public investment from the beginning of this year, promote the simplification of administrative procedures, and work to address bottlenecks related to institutions in production and business.



He requested local authorities to strictly implement regulations on the management of people's movement during the Tet holidays in accordance with the direction of the Government and the Prime Minister.



For the socio-economic recovery and development program, the PM proposed ministries and sectors continue to contribute ideas to improving the program on the basis of closely following the conclusions of the Politburo and the Resolution of the National Assembly, and implementing the functions, tasks and powers of the Government, ministries, sectors and agencies so as to achieve quick recovery and economic development.



During the Government meeting, delegates assessed the socio-economic development situation in January, put forward tasks for February and the following months, and drafted a Government Resolution on the socio-economic recovery and development program.



They agreed that in January, the situation of Covid-19 prevention and control has many positive changes with the number of infections and deaths on the downtrend. Socio-economic activities have gradually been restored, the macroeconomic situation is stable, and inflation is under control. Total export turnover hit US$29 billion in January, up 1.6 percent year-on-year. In the month, the number of newly-registered businesses and those resuming operations increased by 28.9 percent and 194 percent over the same period, respectively – the highest-ever levels as recorded by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.







VNA