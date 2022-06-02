PM receives President of Lao State Inspection Authority

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives President of the Lao State Inspection Authority Khamphan Phommaphat. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh said that he believed that the Lao official’s visit will help deepen the special ties between the two countries and trustful cooperation between their government inspection agencies.

Khamphan, who is also Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, head of its Inspection Commission and head of the central committee for corruption prevention and control, briefed the PM on the agenda and outcomes of his visit, including the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the two government inspection agencies, with the aim of improving their efficiency in inspection activities and settlement of complaints and denunciations.

He thanked the Vietnamese side for giving whole-hearted support to Laos in Party and State inspection activities, and expressed his hope to continue to receive more assistance.

The Lao official affirmed that in his position, he will work hard to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation with Vietnam’s Party and government inspection agencies.

PM Chinh expressed his pleasure at the positive progress of Vietnam-Laos partnerships in all fields, including Party, State inspection and anti-corruption.

He noted that in the first three months of 2022, two-way trade exceeded US$400 million, up nearly 20 percent year-on-year. Both sides are working closely to effectively realize the agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries and the outcomes of the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, including infrastructure connectivity projects.

The PM underlined the significance of the special relations between the two countries, affirming that Vietnam always attaches great importance to cooperation with Laos and will do its best to further develop the ties in all fields.

He said he believed that Laos will continue to make more achievements during the implementation of the Resolution of the 11th LPRP National Congress and the five-year socio-economic development plan, building a prosperous country.

