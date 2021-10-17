PM presides meeting on government - trade union working relations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting on October 16 (Photo: VNA)

Confederation President Nguyen Dinh Khang said that in the first 9 months of this year, amid the complex development of the Covid-19 pandemic, the trade union has been going along with the government and firms in the pandemic fight and care for workers affected by the pandemic.

The confederation asked the government and the PM to direct relevant ministries and sectors, local authorities on a number of issues such as ensuring the interests and social welfares of the workers.

The government’s office said the cabinet and the confederation have been collaborating well in contributing to achieving the goal of socio-economic development and protection of legal and legitimate rights of the workers. The government, the PM, the ministries and sectors, and local authorities have issued many policies on goods supply, social welfare and job creation in support of the people and firms affected by the pandemic.

Participants discussed the outcomes of the collaboration, orientations, tasks and measures to improve the relations in the time to come.

PM Chinh spoke highly of the active response by the trade unions and workers to the pandemic fight. For the time to come, he asked them to continue going along with the whole country in the fight and economic recovery.

Vietnamplus