PM Pham Minh Chinh pays Tet visit to Can Tho city

PM Pham Minh Chinh presents Tet gifts to war veterans in Can Tho city on January 23.

Visiting poor households, workers and others adversely affected by the Covid-19, the government leader affirmed that under any circumstances, the Party and the State always try to ensure their livelihood and to leave nobody behind.

He asked the municipal administration to ensure an enjoyable festival for the locals and stressed that in the immediate future, it must continue focusing on the vaccination against the pandemic, with special attention to priority groups.

PM Pham Minh Chinh visits officers and soldiers of Military Region 9.

Visiting officers and soldiers of Military Region 9, the PM said in the recent pandemic fight, the people and soldiers of the region united as one. Predicting that the situation in the region and the whole country in the time to come will see both chances and challenges, he asked the soldiers to actively implement program, plans and tasks.

The people and soldiers of Military Region 9 must help safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; maintain political stability, social order and safety; strengthen the foreign activities; and attach importance to the Party-building work, PM Chinh stressed.

In his visit to the Can Tho police, the leader asked the force to continue ensuring political security, social order and safety in the city.

He also visited veteran revolutionary Le Phuoc Tho and Vietnam Heroic Mother Duong Thi Nga.

