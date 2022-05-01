PM Pham Minh Chinh hosts welcoming ceremony for Japanese counterpart

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh talks to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio (R) (Photo: VNA)



The visit is intended to deepen the Vietnam-Japan relations, promote the implementation of the outcomes of PM Chinh’s visit to Japan, enhance political trust between the two countries and the good relationship between the two governments in the motto of “Affection, Sincerity, Trust”, and intensify result-oriented partnerships in all aspects, meeting the interests and aspiration of the two peoples.

The visit by the Japanese PM takes place when the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is developing robustly across the fields. The two countries are actively preparing for activities marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023.During the visit, besides holding talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, PM Kishida is scheduled to pay respect to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, make cordial visits to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and have a meeting with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. He will also attend a conference on Vietnam-Japan cooperation in industrial reform and digital transformation.