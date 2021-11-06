PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Hanoi, concluding Europe working trip

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The tour from October 31 to November 5 was made at the invitation of Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson and French Prime Minister of Jean Castex.

Upon Chinh and his entourage’s arrival at Noi Bai International Airport, Minister of Public Security, on behalf of the delegation, handed over medical equipment and supplies and funding for the Covid-19 pandemic fight donated by individuals and organizations during the PM’s working trip to Europe to representatives of the Ministry of Health and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health received medical equipment and supplies for Covid-19 treatment worth GBP3.5 million and EUR640,000 donated by overseas Vietnamese and agencies in the UK and France, along with more than 400,000 syringes and medical supplies by the France-Vietnam medical association.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee received VND2 billion (US$88,000) and more than GBP16,000 in cash donated by overseas Vietnamese and agencies in the UK, and EUR107,000 by the overseas Vietnamese and agencies in France.

Vietnamplus