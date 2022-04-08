PM Pham Chinh Minh receives President of RMIT University

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) shakes hands with President of the RMIT University Prof Alec Cameron (Photo: VNA)

At the event, the PM said that the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership has been thriving across all fields, including education-training. He took the occasion to thank the Australian government for promptly responding to Vietnam’s call for vaccine support, and being among the first countries to pledge Covid-19 vaccine assistance for Vietnamese children aged 5-11, with 900,000 doses scheduled to arrive in Vietnam this weekend.

He underlined that this is a timely support for Vietnam’s efforts to vaccinate children and contributes to the reopening of schools across the country.

Vietnam always views education and training as a top national policy and people are the centre, the subject, the target and the driving force of sustainable development, the Vietnamese Government leader affirmed.

In this spirit, the PM appreciates RMIT University as the leading foreign investor in education in Vietnam. He congratulated the university for its over 20 years of effective operation in Vietnam, thus becoming a vivid symbol of Vietnam-Australia cooperation in education-training and people-to-people exchange.

The PM asked the university and the Australian side to offer more scholarships for Vietnamese students so as to contribute to human resources training for the country and the region, together with the Vietnam-Australia friendship and strategic partnership.

The Australian Ambassador and Prof Cameron spoke highly of Vietnam’s Covid-19 prevention and control work, vaccination campaign, and socio-economic recovery and development, and thanked the Vietnamese Government for supporting the university’s development in Vietnam during the past two decades.

Cameron pledged that the Australian university will continue working with Vietnam and shared RMIT's development plan, including an additional investment worth AUD100 million (US$74.8 million) into Vietnam and the region.