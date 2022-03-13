PM pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Gac Ma battle

PM Pham Minh Chinh pays tribute to fallen soldiers in Gac Ma battle (Photo: VNA)

He paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Gac Ma soldiers’ memorial site in Cam Hai commune of Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province, during a fact-finding trip to Cam Lam as part of his working visit to this central province.



Earlier on the day, he listened to reports about the planning of a Cam Lam Airport urban area. The Government leader instructed that the planning must aim at turning Cam Lam from a rural and mountainous area into a modern, green and smart city which is also a tourism, service, educational and healthcare center.



He requested authorities, sectors, and investors quickly carry out investment procedures, build quality resettlement areas for the displaced residents, preserve local culture, and ensure both material and spiritual life of the people living in the project area in the principle of harmonizing interests among the State, people and businesses.



PM Pham Minh Chinh visits Submarine Brigade 189 (Photo: VNA)



Later the same day, the Government leader visited officers and soldiers of Submarine Brigade 189 and Brigade 162 of Naval Region 4.

VNA