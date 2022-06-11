PM offers incense to martyrs at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to martyrs at the memorial stele house for young volunteer martyrs.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior lieutenant-general Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Hoi along with senior leaders of central ministries and agencies also attended the event.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates offered incense, laid wreaths at the memorial stele house for young volunteer martyrs nationwide and a monument for ten female young volunteers who sacrificed their lives at Dong Loc T-junction historical site.
Before the hallowed memory of heroic martyrs, the delegates expressed their deep gratitude to the former generations who devoted and sacrificed their youth for the national liberation, peace and happiness of the nation.
Under the great devotion and scarification of heroic martyrs, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the delegates promised to make efforts and unite to mutually build the country more developed and civilized.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese Prime Minister visited and offered gifts to the family of Nguyen Van Minh, former Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Ha Tinh and Vietnamese heroic mother Nguyen Thi A who are living in Ha Tinh Province.
Some photos were captured at the ceremony of offering incense and flowers to martyrs at Dong Loc T- Junction historical site this morning: