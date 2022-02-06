PM offers incense, flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum- Binh Thuan Branch, senior leaders and all members of the delegation expressed their gratitude to late President Ho Chi Minh, who was the great leader of the Party and the people, the national liberation hero and the world cultural celebrity, and recalled his achievements, devotion and sacrifice for national liberation, the liberation of the working class, peace and happiness of the Vietnamese and people around the world.



On this occasion, the delegation visited Duc Thanh school relic site, where the late president had lived, taught and worked. The place also marks the period when President Ho Chi Minh left the country to find a way to save the nation.

Some photos were captured in the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and senior leaders at Ho Chi Minh Museum- Binh Thuan Branch and Duc Thanh school relic site in Binh Thuan Province.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and a delegation visit a classroom inside Duc Thanh school relic site. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh.





By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong