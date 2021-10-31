PM leaves on Europe tour

His participation in the conference will extend a strong message on a responsible, proactive and active Vietnam that is joining hands with the international community in settling global challenges on climate change; and demonstrates determination, efforts as well as difficulties and challenges facing Vietnam in coping with the phenomenon.

The PM’s working visit to the UK and official visit to France will help consolidate the political trusts and further deepen multi-faceted cooperation; thus making the relations with those two strategic partners become practical and effective in every field, especially in those of health care, pharmacy and vaccine diplomacy.

They will also continue to realize the Party and State’s foreign policy of independence, self-mastery, peace, cooperation and development; diversification and multilateralization in foreign relations; proactive and active international integration; and being a friend, a trustable partner and a responsible member of the international community.

Through the meetings with the Vietnamese communities in those two countries, the visits will help build up the all-nation solidarity and strength and manifest gratitude to them for their recent support to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus