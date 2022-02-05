PM inspects progress of north-south expressway project’s eastern section

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects progress of the project (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, he made an on-site inspection of the construction of Mai Son – National Highway 45 expressway and Nghi Son – Dien Chau expressway, which pass through the provinces of Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said there are five projects building roads from Ninh Binh to Ha Tinh as part of the eastern section of the north-south expressway project in the 2017-2020 period, namely Cao Bo – Mai Son, Mai Son – National Highway 45, National Highway 45 – Nghi Son, Nghi Son – Dien Chau and Dien Chau – Bai Vot.

Of them, the Cao Bo – Mai Son expressway was inaugurated as scheduled, the Mai Son – National Highway 45 project has 59 percent completed, the Dien Chau – Bai Vot 1.5 percent and the remainder 10-14 percent.

He attributed the delay of the four projects to slow site clearance, investors’ failure to reach credit contracts, limited capacity of several contractors and supply of construction materials.

PM Pham Minh Chinh at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh asked the Transport Ministry to work closely with departments and localities to fix existing shortcomings, speed up site clearance, and seek more qualified consultants.



The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was required to review regulations related to the management of construction materials to prevent abnormal price hike that cause State asset wastefulness and unhealthy competition.

The PM also called further attention to ensuring lives of relocated households and stepping up vaccination campaign for workers of the projects to hasten their progress.

