PM inspects key transport projects in Binh Duong Province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the progress of construction project of HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway.

The delegation surveyed the projects, including HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway, Bau Bang-Thi Vai-Cai Mep industrial railway, a metro line linking Binh Duong New City and Suoi Tien station of Metro Line No.1, An Binh and Di An train stations, the Ring Road No. 3 route passing through Binh Duong Province.



Binh Duong Province and HCMC have cooperated to implement traffic works, consisting of raising the clearance height of Binh Trieu 1 bridge, Binh Phuoc 1 bridge; checking the location of a bridge crossing the Sai Gon River on the Ring Road 3; Song Than intersection; connecting An Binh - Dao Trinh Nhat road to Pham Van Dong street; connecting with National Highway 1A, National Highway 13.

HCMC has checked the route alignment planning for the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway at the Go Dua intersection while Binh Duong has collected opinions on preparing investment for the project from functional departments. Additionally, Becamex IDC Corp has coordinated with the localities and competent units to make a pre-feasibility study report on the construction of the expressway.

After surveying key projects, PM Pham Minh Chinh will have a working session on public investment disbursement, national targeted program, socio-economic recovery and development program with leaders of Binh Duong Province; and attend the National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022) which is co-organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the People’s Committee of Binh Duong in the province.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh