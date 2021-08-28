PM inspects Covid-19 prevention and control in Dong Nai province

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with Dong Nai province's leaders. (Photo: VNA)

In Thanh Phu commune, PM Chinh extended his encouragement to front-line forces and volunteers joining the Covid-19 combat as well as local residents in locked down areas. He also examined food and foodstuff supplies, Covid-19 vaccination and local medical stations.

The PM spoke highly of Vinh Cuu district’s efforts to prepare abundant food supplies and put into operation tens of mobile medical stations to provide timely treatment for Covid-19 patients.

In a later working session with provincial leaders, PM Chinh highly evaluated the leadership and direction of the Party Committee and administration of Dong Nai as well as consensus and support of local people in Covid-19 prevention and control, thus helping to gradually control the pandemic and limit deaths.

As the pandemic has been still developing complicatedly in Bien Hoa city and Nhon Trach and Vinh Cuu districts, the government leader asked provincial authorities to strengthen social distancing measures in these localities.

Dong Nai must consider each commune, ward and town as a fortress and each resident as a soldier, he said, adding that administrations at all levels must place people at the centre of the fight against Covid-19, meaning local authorities must care for people’s lives while people have to participate in combating the pandemic.

He also requested provincial authorities to pay attention to social welfare and ensuring security and order, and safety of people in sealed off areas.

PM Chinh asked the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies to provide more human resources and medical equipment and supplies to support Dong Nai province.