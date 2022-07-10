PM informs Can Tho voters about outcomes of NA’s third session

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting with Can Tho voters. (Photo: SGGP)

Local voters expressed their delight at the achievements in the Covid-19 fight and socio-economic recovery and development in the recent past, which they said are attributable to the Government and the PM’s drastic and effective directions.



They also applauded the outcomes of the NA’s third session, held from May 23 to June 16, including important decisions made to immediately deal with development issues of the country, including the Mekong Delta and Can Tho.



PM Chinh said the NA adopted five laws and three resolutions, discussed six bills, and considered issues of national importance, including the investment in five large-scale transport infrastructure projects.



The parliament also spoke highly of the significant outcomes in different areas, including containing the pandemic nationwide; maintaining macro-economic stability and major balances; controlling inflation; good progress in cultural, social and environmental aspects; improving people’s living standards; ensuring defense, security and social order and safety; and promoting external relations, according to the Government leader.



PM Chinh said amid numerous difficulties and challenges, thanks to strong actions by the political system, businesses and people nationwide under the Party’s leadership, the country has obtained considerable and comprehensive socio-economic attainments in the first half of 2022.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets with Can Tho voters on July 10. (Photo: VNA)



At the meeting, he also talked about socio-economic development targets and tasks for the last half of this year.



The PM went on to say that as the nuclear of the Mekong Delta, Can Tho has been given priority in investment to develop socio-economic infrastructure and other necessary conditions to become one of the new growth engines of Vietnam. He required that the city needs to make concerted efforts in all areas to reach the targets for 2022 and beyond, firstly the Covid-19 combat and vaccination.



The Government leader made replies to local voters’ opinions, and asked all-level authorities and sectors to receive and thoroughly handle people’s proposals and petitions.



PM Chinh pledged that he will keep exerting all-out efforts to fulfill his duties as an NA deputy of Can Tho, to contribute to the development and prosperity of the city and the country as a whole.



On July 9, the PM visited and presented gifts to some revolution contributors, including war invalids and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, in Can Tho on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27). He also visited workers at Cai Cui Port.

VNA