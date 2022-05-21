PM holds online meeting with voters in Can Tho

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the online meeting with voters in Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

Voters at the event expressed their approval of the Government’s drastic and effective measures in Covid-19 prevention and control, and the country’s socio-economic recovery and development.

They suggested the Government continue issuing policies to support businesses and farmers in Can Tho affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters; and policies and incentives for attracting investment, building traffic and irrigation infrastructure, and a health center that matches Can Tho's position as the center of the Mekong Delta region.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Chinh thanked voters for their frank, sincere, and responsible opinions.

He noted that the Politburo's resolution 13-NQ/TW dedicated to the Mekong Delta had clarified the importance of the region, and Can Tho as the center of the delta. Accordingly, the medium-term public investment plan has given priority to the region.

The Government leader asked Can Tho’s authorities to actively implement both immediate and long-term tasks, focusing on controlling the pandemic; developing transport and social infrastructure; completing transport projects connecting the region; developing industrial parks, training centers and research institutes, among others.

He suggested that the city continue to take measures to attract high-quality human resources to strengthen its position as the center of health, science-technology, startup, innovation and training of the region.

PM Chinh said the Government and the PM will accompany the municipal Party Committee, and the NA delegation, authorities and people of Can Tho to successfully implement the set targets and plans.

Vietnamplus