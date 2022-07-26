PM highlights significance of DNA testing for martyrs

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the Institute of Biotechnology at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology. (Photo: VNA)

The units included the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Ministry of National Defense, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Ministry of Health, and the Institute of Biotechnology at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

The PM affirmed that the Party, State and people always pay attention to affairs relating to war invalids and sick soldiers, as reflected through pragmatic activities, including the search, gathering and identification of remains of martyrs.

In 2013, a project on the search and gathering of soldiers’ remains was approved, under which genetic testing has been utilized, the leader said, noting that 1,389 martyrs have been identified by DNA testing over the past 10 years.

There are many martyrs who need to be identified, while the capacity remains limited, he pointed out.

The leader requested that viewpoints, guidelines and policies of the Party and State towards revolution contributions be thoroughly grasped, especially those covering the search and gathering of martyrs’ remains, and the identification work.

He assigned the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to coordinate with the Ministry of National Defense, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Information and Communications to establish a national database on martyrs, thus better serving the DNA testing.

The leader also gave instructions on financing and personnel in the effort, and urged the units to enhance international cooperation and learn from the experience of other countries in this regard.

On the occasion, the PM and representatives from ministries and agencies handed over DNA testing results to 12 families of martyrs, as well as savings books.

