PM hands over appointment decisions to health, transport ministers

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (2nd, R) and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (L) congratulate Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (2nd, L) and Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh asked the new ministers to uphold solidarity with other Government members and strive to overcome difficulties and fulfill assigned tasks.

Lan vowed to seriously follow the Party’s regulations and the Government’s working rules, and unite with the Party delegation to the Health Ministry to protect achievements in the fight against Covid-19 and other epidemics.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

She also promised to continue with administrative reform, deal with the shortage of medicines and medical equipment, strengthen grassroots and preventive medicine systems, and improve the quality of medical staff to care for people’s health.

Thang, for his part, pledged to do his best and stay united with officials, public employees and workers of the transport sector to follow the Party's guidelines and the State’s policies and laws regarding transport development.

In the immediate future, he vowed to step up the progress of key national projects, tackle obstacles to build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, pool all possible resources for transport development, and actively fight corruption and negative behaviors to create a favorable environment for investment in the sector.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (Photo: SGGP)

Earlier on October 21, Lan and Thang were approved by the 15th National Assembly at its ongoing 4th session as Minister of Health and Minister of Transport, respectively, following Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's nominations.

Lan, 51 and from Hai Duong province, has a Master's Degree in economics. She became acting Health Minister this July from her then post as Secretary of the Party Committee of Bac Ninh province.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang (Photo: SGGP)

Thang, 49 and from Hanoi, holds a Ph.D. in finance and is a Party Central Committee member, 13th term. Previously, he had worked for VietinBank for 18 years, holding many positions like Director of VietinBank Hanoi branch, CEO of the bank, and then Chairman.

In July 2018, Thang became Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People's Committee, then Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the People's Committee. He became Secretary of Dien Bien’s Party Committee in October 2020.

Vietnamplus