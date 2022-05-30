PM grants certificates of merit to District 3’s VBS, Buddhist monks

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai hands over a certificate of merit from the Prime Minister to the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) of District 3 .

Awardees also include Buddhist monk Thich Minh Hien, abbot of Phat Da Pagoda and Most Venerable Thich Thien Chau, abbot of Truc Lam Pagoda.



Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Ho Hai offers certificates of merit from the Prime Minister to Buddhist monk Thich Minh Hien and Most Venerable Thich Thien Chau.

Speaking at the event, Most Venerable Thich Thien Buu, head of the Executive Board of the VBS of District 3 said that the district’s VBS has gained achievements in implementing Buddhist and social security activities over the past two years, especially calling dignitaries and followers to participate in charity activities supporting needy people and caring for Covid-10 patients.

In the first six months of this year, the Executive Board of the VBS of District 3, dignitaries, followers and benefactors have carried out social charity activities, such as giving the support to the “For the country’s sea and islands-For the national frontline” Fund, building charity houses, donating blood.





By Thu Huong – Translated Kim Khanh