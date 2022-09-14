PM emphasizes importance of planning work

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He noted that this is the first ever national master plan which concretizes the orientations outlined by the 13th National Party Congress and other documents of the Party Central Committee.



Therefore, the master plan must clearly identify the country’s distinctive potential, opportunities and competitive edges, thus working out suitable solutions to optimize all resources, the Government leader said.



He also underlined the feasibility of the master plan, adding that for the reason, the evaluation of the draft master plan is all the more important.



The evaluation council for the national master plan in 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, was set up under the PM’s Decision 965/QD-TTg with Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh as its chairman.



The scene of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said during the drafting process, the ministry has coordinated with the World Bank to hold numerous discussions with the participation of domestic and international experts. The draft has also been published on the ministry’s portal for public feedback.

VNA