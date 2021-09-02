PM chairs virtual ceremony of the 76th National Day Celebration

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the virtual event of the 76th National Day Celebration of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA/VNS) The celebration was held online at Government’s headquarter and connected with 194 points around the world.



Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said over the past 76 years, the Party, State and people of Vietnam, had tirelessly strived to defend independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, national self-determination, and the freedom and happiness for the people, in the spirit of “nothing is more precious than independence and freedom”.

He said Vietnam always actively supported and strived responsibly for peace, equal relations and prosperity in the region and the world.

The PM said: “Most remarkably, after 35 years of Doi Moi, opening and integration, overcoming countless challenges and hardship, and thanks to the invaluable and effective assistance of its international friends, Vietnam has achieved immense and historic triumphs in every area.”

He said the size and power of Vietnam’s economy were soaring. From a poor, less developed country, Vietnam has become a middle-income developing country. The United Nations recognised Vietnam as one of the leading countries in realising the Millennium Development Goals, especially on poverty reduction, gender equality, healthcare and education.

The Party has grown stronger and purer, the leadership and combativeness of Party organs and members are also on the increase. The socialist rule-of-law state, of, by and for the people, is constantly reinforced. The socialist-oriented market economy is on its right track. The environment for business and investment becomes increasingly more favourable. Political and social stability are maintained, defence and security upheld while foreign relations and international integration grows broader and deeper.

As of today, Vietnam is a nation of nearly 100 million people, enjoying per-capita income over US$3,500.

Chính emphasised that these historic triumphs were testimony to the unyielding spirit and willpower of the people of Vietnam, and their aspiration for development, under the glorious leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He added: “At the same time, Vietnam will always be a reliable friend, partner and active and responsible member of the international community. As the Secretary-General of the United Nations said on 19 June 2021, Vietnam has made active and responsible contributions at the United Nations and to international issues, especially at the United Nations, who considers Vietnam a vital factor to maintaining peace and stability in the region.”

The PM noted that the emergence and outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years caused immense damage to all countries across various areas, especially the life, health and livelihood of the people. It has brought about a global economic recession, caused unemployment, poverty, inequality and insecurity to rise.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the participation of the entire political system, and through the unyielding will and spirit of the entire nation Vietnam has been making a concerted effort to fulfill two key objectives: to fight the pandemic effectively, and to foster socio-economic recovery and development growth, while securing social security and safety for the people.

He used the occasion to express his sympathy, empathy and condolence for the hardship and losses that other countries and people have suffered due to the pandemic, and thanked the international community for the co-operation and active and effective assistance given to Vietnam.

“We are also thankful to other countries and international organisations for your keen attention and enabling conditions given to the overseas Vietnamese nationals and community in your country," the PM said.

"We are deeply grateful and highly appreciate these very noble gestures, as an expression of sympathy and mutual assistance in times of need, and as testimony to the profound friendship between Vietnam and friends all over the world.”

Mr. Chinh said it was important that countries continue to work even more closely and cohesively together and forge greater unity in the common effort to beat back the pandemic.

Addressing the international community, the PM said: “We hope to receive your assistance and sharing of technology, experience, financing, medical supplies, equipment and bio-products, treatment drugs, and especially vaccines, as soon, as much and as early as possible, as to us, “the best vaccine is the earliest given”.

"At the same time, we hope you would facilitate international investment and trade, promote co-operation in the transport of people and goods between countries, and keep the global production and supply chains from being disrupted."

He also said that Vietnam would continue its efforts to safeguard the interest of the nation-state on the basis of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

“Most importantly, we identify human beings as the centre, the subject, the highest goal and the most important driver of development," he noted.

"We place particular importance on the overall development of the people as both the inspiration, the source, and the masters of our national development, and we promote harmonies between the traditional values and modernity.”

In the future, Mr. Chinh said the Government of Vietnam would steadily pursue its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification, and actively engages in intensive and extensive international integration.

“We shall patiently address territorial sovereignty and islands and waters disputes through peaceful means, based on international law, and safeguard an environment of peace and stability for rapid and sustainable national development. At the same time, Vietnam hopes to work with other countries to address traditional and non-traditional security challenges, foster globalisation and international integration and connectivity, and work towards a green, clean world of more sustainable, inclusive and humanistic development,” he said.