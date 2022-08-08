PM chairs third session of national committee on digital transformation

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)



The meeting was held in an online format linking the Government Office with People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities across the country.

PM Chinh, who heads the committee, reiterated that digital transformation is an inevitable trend, an objective requirement and a must-do task in national development.He noted that during the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, digital transformation has become an urgent need in order to effectively prevent and control and pandemic while maintaining and promoting socio-economic development.The government leader affirmed that digital transformation is a big policy of the Party and State, which must be implemented regularly and continuously in a fast and effective manner.During the meeting, a report on digital transformation index rankings for ministries and provinces in 2021 will be released.

Vietnamplus