PM chairs third session of national committee on digital transformation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation on August 8 to assess digital transformation pace in the first six months of 2022 and outline tasks for the time ahead.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The meeting was held in an online format linking the Government Office with People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities across the country.
 PM Chinh, who heads the committee, reiterated that digital transformation is an inevitable trend, an objective requirement and a must-do task in national development.

He noted that during the complicated developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, digital transformation has become an urgent need in order to effectively prevent and control and pandemic while maintaining and promoting socio-economic development.

The government leader affirmed that digital transformation is a big policy of the Party and State, which must be implemented regularly and continuously in a fast and effective manner.

During the meeting, a report on digital transformation index rankings for ministries and provinces in 2021 will be released.

Vietnamplus

