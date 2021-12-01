PM chairs first meeting of National Committee on Digital Transformation

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The PM, who is chairman of the committee, said the debut of the committee is meant to realise the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress regarding digital transformation, in the context of digital transformation becoming a common trend of the world and an objective requirement of national development.

He instructed ministries and agencies to build decrees related to digital transformation, including electronic identification to protect personal data, regulations on the management and operation of the national database on population, among others, to submit to the Government.

Chinh hailed ministries, agencies and localities for their achievements in digital transformation, especially in three pillars of digital Government, digital economy and digital society. At the same time, the PM pointed to outstanding shortcomings in the field, such as a low ranking in terms of e-Government, the incomplete legal environment for e-Government and slow progress of building national and specialised databases.

As Vietnam is one of the fastest countries globally to issue national guidelines and strategies on digital transformation, the country was named the top riser in East Asia and the Pacific in the 2021 rankings compiled by the European Center for Digital Competitiveness during 2018-2020.

Between 2022 and 2025, the committee set the goal of meeting 53 criteria for digital Government, digital economy and digital society.