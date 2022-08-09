PM chairs conference reviewing digital population data project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)



Addressing the event that gathered more than 130,700 delegates nationwide, Chinh, also Chairman of the National Steering Committee on Digital Transformation, said the project aims to organise public services to serve the people through a digital environment.

As per Project 06, within this year, the old and new versions of citizen IDs will be integrated, enabling the e-identification of all citizens.



The connection and sharing of data between the national population and tax databases are expected to complete in the first quarter of 2022, while personal paper documents, including health insurance card, driving licence, job licence, and vaccination certificate, will be generally integrated into the citizen IDs and the e-identification app VNEID. In 2022, e-authentication will be used for all information provided on the citizen IDs and VNEID.



In the 2023-2025 period, e-identification and e-authentication are expected to be applied on all people conducting administrative procedures at one-stop-shop office at all levels.



Meanwhile, in 2022-2023, the e-identification and e-authentication system will be upgraded, completed and applied in e-transactions serving socio-economic development.

The Government leader stated the difficult and far-reaching work requires great concentration, determination, and efforts coupled with drastic actions.As heard at the function, the Government has so far held 16 meetings, issued one decree, one dispatch, and seven notifications, with four resolutions of its regular meetings involving directions on the project.

Vietnamplus