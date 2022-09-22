PM calls for global approach, int'l solidarity against climate change

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sends a messgage to the informal Leaders' Roundtable on Climate Change in New York (Photo: VNA)

The event was initiated by Guterres to unify awareness and promote strong political commitment to climate finance, greenhouse gas emission reduction and energy transition, in the lead up to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt in November.

It is crucial to have a global approach, strengthened international unity and multilateralism, with the UN placed at the center to tackle climate change, Chinh said in the message. A people-wide approach is also needed in this effort as people remain the heart, subject, resources, motivation and goal of development, he noted, adding that it is particularly important to ensure equality and justice globally and in each country.

A developing nation rising from the ruins of wars, yet Vietnam has long been a responsible UN member and determined to fulfill its international commitments with the greatest endeavor, the PM stated.



He then asked development partners to support Vietnam through technology transfer, financial incentives, personnel training and active experience sharing, in improving regulatory framework and governance.

It will enable Vietnam to realize the goal of cutting greenhouse emissions, effectively responding to climate change, ensuring energy security, promote sustainable socio-economic development, addressing social security issues and improving living standards, the leader emphasized.

He also took the occasion to thank international partners, UN bodies and the UN Secretary-General for their cooperation with and support to Vietnam in climate change response, particularly accelerating the talks for the establishment of a Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Vietnamplus