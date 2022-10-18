PM attends programme calling for donations for the poor

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony, PM Chinh noted that since 2021, over VND86 trillion (US$3.53 billion) has been disbursed from the central and local budgets to support 56 million people and labourers facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and 730,000 employers.

He said that Vietnam has completed the Millennium Development Goal regarding hunger eradication and poverty reduction ahead of schedule.

However, the PM underlined that there is much for Vietnam to do to bring nearly 2.4 million poor and near-poor households, or 9% of the country’s population, out of poverty.

It was crucial to turn the motto “joining hands for the poor and not leaving anyone behind” into reality with specific and practical actions, he stressed, highlighting the need for the active engagement of the whole community and the coordination and support of all sectors as well as international friends and partners.

The Government leader requested ministries, sectors and localities to continue to effectively realize policies on poverty reduction, especially the three national target programs, while dealing with arising problems, helping enhance production capacity for the poor and creating more jobs for them.





Nguyen Tuan Anh (middle), a boy from Phu Tho province whose parents passed away when he was small, receives support from donors. (Photo: VNA) He called on organizations, individuals and businesses both inside and outside the country to continue accompanying the country in the process of reducing poverty and ensuring social welfare.

Statistics showed that since 2020, despite adverse impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations, agencies, businesses and individuals donated over VND19.31 trillion (US$793 million) to the "Fund for the poor" and social welfare activities.

The fund was used to build 102,910 houses for the needy, provide medical check-ups and treatment for over 2.4 million people, aid 593,034 students, assist 663,771 people in developing production, and construct thousands of public works.

Before and during the launching ceremony, the program received nearly VND1.2 trillion from donors.

Organizations, individuals and businesses can make their donations through bank transfers to the central fund for the poor’s account number V999 at Vietcombank or 1000001000171717 at the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee’s account number 37610905438691046 at the State Treasury in Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi. They can also donate cash directly at the VFF Office at 46 Trang Thi street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi.

Vietnamplus