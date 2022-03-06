PM attends inauguration ceremony of irrigation system in Kien Giang

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C), former Standing Secretary of Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Hong Anh (3rd, L) and provincial leaders attend the inauguration ceremony of the Cai Lon- Cai Be irrigation project .

Attending the event were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, leaders of ministries, State agencies, provinces and cities of the Mekong Delta region.



Construction on the first phase of the project costed more than VND3,300 billion. The irrigation project aims to control salinity in water sources to create favorable conditions for stable and sustainable production in the area of 384,120 hectares, including 346,241 hectares of fisheries and aquaculture.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highly appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, design and construction units, and the province's authorities in overcoming challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic to complete the project on time. It is one of the most significant projects in the region in actively taking action on climate change.

Besides regulating water resources, the irrigation system will exploit its scenery to develop tourism and support local people to earn their livings, especially 400 households who donated their land for the project, he asked.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang presented certificates of merit to individuals and organizations for their excellent performances in the project.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh