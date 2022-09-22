PM assigns tasks to overcome difficulties, ensure macro-economic stability

PM Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)

The PM noted that the world economy is facing numerous difficulties due to a growth slowdown and soaring inflation. The central banks of the US, the EU, the UK, and Japan have also moved to hike interest rates and appreciate their currencies, which has substantially affected other countries, including Vietnam



In the context, he asked ministries, sectors and localities to show strong performance in implementing Decree 15/CT-TTg on maintaining macro-economic stability, reining in inflation, promoting development and ensuring major economic balances.



He underlined the need to manage the monetary policy in a cautious and steady manner, ensuring its activeness, flexibility and efficiency, along with an open, reasonable and efficient fiscal policy.



The PM requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment to keep a close watch on the situation to make timely policy responses, while working to speed up the public investment capital disbursement for three national target programs and the economic recovery and development program, and promote investment.



The scene of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was asked to ensure absolute food security, speeding up agricultural restructuring and promote exports of farm produce.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade was urged to develop the domestic market and expand international markets, ensuring energy security and striving for trade surplus.



The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was assigned to make sure that the labor market develops in a sustainable, safe and effective manner, while showing stronger performance in social welfare activities.



The PM also asked media agencies to help promote solidarity and unity in the political system and call for the community’s support for the Party and State’s policies and the Government’s management, contributing to the common efforts to overcome difficulties.

VNA