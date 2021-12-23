PM asks to speed up investigation into Viet A and bring case to trial





The Government Office yesterday issued the Prime Minister’s direction on handling violations in the production and trading of Covid-19 test kits of Viet A Technology.

According to the PM’s direction, during the complicated and dangerous developments of the Covid-19 epidemic situation, Viet A Technology Company has been taking advantage of the urgency of the need for Covid-19 testing in localities across the country to collude with related organizations and individuals to hike prices of Covid-19 test kits and violate bidding regulations.

In this regard, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the Ministry of Public Security and relevant authorities for strictly implementing the Government's resolutions and the Prime Minister's instructions on strengthening the management of the procurement of medical equipment, improving the effectiveness of Covid-19 epidemic prevention, and control. The Ministry of Public Security has joined with localities and related sectors to probe violations of Viet A Technology Company, individuals, and organizations.

The Prime Minister requested the Ministry of Public Security to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities to speed up the investigation and take back assets as well as promptly bring those involved in the case to the trial.

The Prime Minister also requested the Ministry of Health, relevant ministries, and people's committees in cities and provinces to promptly take measures to adjust the bidding, procurement and use of drugs, biological products, medical supplies, and equipment for effective Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control in accordance with the law and guidance of the government.

The Ministry of Health and the ministries of Finance, Planning and Investment were assigned to help remove possible difficulties.

Ministries of Information and Communications, Health, Public Security and relevant ministries, agencies, and localities promote communication on a sense of self-discipline to comply with legal regulations, especially businesses, organizations, and individuals involved in the procurement and bidding of supplies, biological products, drugs, and medical equipment. Responsible bodies should publicize the results of the investigation of related cases in accordance with the law to win dwellers’ trust.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy