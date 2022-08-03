PM asks ministry to solve new passport model-related problems

At the regular government meeting on August 3

Today, while concluding the discussion on socio-economic issues at the regular government meeting in July, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the efforts and results of all ministries, sectors and localities over the past time. For example, the Ministry of Transport has well carried out public investment disbursement, drastically implemented non-stop toll collection and promoted railway development.

The Prime Minister sent his deep condolences to relatives and families of three firefighting police officers who passed away while attempting to put out a conflagration at a six-story karaoke parlor in Cau Giay District in Hanoi and reminded localities to pay more attention to social order, security, safety and people's safety, including fire prevention and fighting.

Recently, at the proposal of the Government's Party Personnel Committee, the Politburo issued a resolution to add 65,980 additional teacher payrolls in the period from 2022 to 2026, the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training to guide localities to implement this. Simultaneously, the Education Ministry should restructure teaching staff properly.

Agreeing on the assessment of the achievements, the Prime Minister said that there have been existing difficulties and challenges. For instance, new highly contagious Omicron subvariants are driving the increase in Covid-19 cases whereas some localities have not reached the Covid-19 vaccination rate as expected.

Moreover, the disbursement rate of public investment is still low with 41/51 ministries, central agencies, and 18/63 localities having a disbursement rate below the national average.

The Prime Minister emphasized continuing to consistently implement the foundation of a stable macroeconomy, controlling inflation, ensuring major balances, promoting growth, rapid recovery, and sustainable development. According to him, all agencies and sectors should focus on well implementing the program of socio-economic recovery and development, disbursement of public investment capital, and national key programs.

The Prime Minister announced from the country’s experience in fighting coronavirus, vaccines are still a strategic weapon and an effective shield in epidemic prevention and control; therefore, it is necessary to continue accelerating vaccination against Covid-19 for high-risk groups as well as closely monitor developments while developing scenarios and preparing human resources, equipment, and supplies, medical services for medical examination and treatment in each locality.

The Prime Minister repeated that because of unpredictably complicated and unprecedented developments, Vietnam's economy has limited resilience negative external shocks, all agencies and sectors were suggested to promote collective leadership role and responsibility of the leader, closely follow the actual situation for developing appropriate goals, tasks and solutions.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said that the management of fiscal and monetary policies was directed closely and regularly. In the recent macroeconomic management, the government has been listening to opinions and recommendations of experts, businesses, and people to closely monitor the situation such as price issues, and supply of petrol and pork.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that the shortage of drugs and medical supplies has basically been solved step by step. In the near future, the government will formulate a plan to use the state budget for purchasing textbooks for school libraries so that students can borrow for long-term use.

According to Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc, the country has given huge support to people and businesses this year. Until July, the government has extended the paymetn deadlines of taxes worth about VND43,000 billion (US$1,8 billion); plus, it has exempted and reduced taxes and charges worth about VND46,000 billion, exceeding the amount of extension, and exemption and reduction in 2020 and 2021.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan