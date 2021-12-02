PM asks for safely, flexibly adapting to Covid-19

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He made the request while chairing the regular Government meeting in Hanoi on December 2 to review socio-economic performance for November and 11 months of this year, the Government’s draft Resolution on key tasks and measures for 2022 socio-economic development and State budget estimate.

The PM asked ministries, agencies and localities to closely grasp the situation, especially the pandemic, continue raising public awareness of pandemic prevention and control, focus on public investment capital disbursement, fine-tune mechanisms to submit to the NA’s upcoming meeting, as well as continue with administrative reform and social welfare guarantee.

About 2022 socio-economic development plan, he required that its goals must be close to realities and ensure harmony between economic development and culture, environment, as well as among industry, agriculture and services, in line with the Party Central Committee and National Assembly’s resolutions, including three strategic breakthroughs.

As the pandemic has been under control nationwide and the economy is recovering, departments and agencies were assigned to seriously follow dispatch on response to and recovery from rains and floods.

Participants affirmed the Government and PM’s timely and sound directions to changing anti-pandemic strategy. They said it is necessary to continue with synchronous, timely and effective tasks and measures set in the Government’s Resolution dated August 21, 2021 in December and next year.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the country’s socio-economy showed positive signals in November with macro-economic stability and low inflation.

Vietnamplus