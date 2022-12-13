PM affirms resolve to promote comprehensive partnership with Netherlands

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in The Hague on December 12. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming his guest’s official visit, PM Rutte stated that the Netherlands attaches importance to Vietnam’s important stature and role in its policy towards the Indo-Pacific region.

The two PMs expressed their delight at the progress in their countries’ comprehensive partnership as seen in frequent visits and discussions between senior leaders of Vietnam and the Netherlands.

They agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations between the States, Governments, and parliaments of the two countries, and effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

They noted with satisfaction the vigorous growth of bilateral trade and investment ties, which has turned the Netherlands into the second-largest European trading partner and the biggest EU investor of Vietnam.

Both host and guest concurred in continuing to effectively implement the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and developing the two countries into transit centers for goods in their respective regions.

PM Chinh proposed the Netherlands soon ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA); encourage Dutch businesses to step up investment in the fields they are strong at in Vietnam such as seaport, shipbuilding, logistics, and infrastructure connectivity; support the European Commission’s removal of its IUU “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s aquatic product exports; and assist the Southeast Asian nation to build seaports, airports, and innovation centers.

The Vietnamese Government leader also suggested the two sides ink a labor cooperation agreement soon.

PM Rutte described the EVFTA as an important impetus for bilateral economic relations, stressing that Dutch businesses are paying more and more attention to Vietnam, which boasts political stability and an optimal investment and business climate.

He also spoke highly of Vietnam’s efforts to sustainably develop the fishery industry and also voiced his support for the European Commission’s early removal of the “yellow card” warning.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte witness the signing of a joint statement on emission reduction in manufacturing and consumption between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders agreed to intensify cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnerships in climate change adaptation and sustainable agriculture.

The Netherlands is ready to share experience, knowledge, technology, and concessional loans to help Vietnam develop sustainable agriculture and the logistics system, boost green transition, protect biodiversity, and manage water resources, especially in the Mekong Delta, the Dutch PM said.

PM Chinh proposed the Netherlands to assist Vietnam to develop eco-friendly, modern, and smart agriculture; provide aid in terms of finance, technology, and manpower training within the Just Energy Transition Partnership on the basis of harmonious interests to help Vietnam effectively cope with climate change and realize climate commitments; and support the country in developing a circular economy.

PM Rutte pledged to foster cooperation in renewable energy development and give assistance in terms of offshore sand mining technology, land erosion prevention, and amendment of the Law on Water Resources.

He also welcomed his guest’s proposal on the establishment of a trilateral cooperation mechanism on agriculture and food security to deal with supply chain disruptions and contribute to common efforts to resolve the global issue of food security.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in security-defense, culture-tourism, transport, science-technology, and education-training while continuing to support each other at multilateral forums like the ASEAN-EU cooperation, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the United Nations.

The Vietnamese leader also called for stronger locality-to-locality collaboration such as between Hanoi and Amsterdam, and between Ho Chi Minh City and Rotterdam. He asked the Netherlands to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students learning at its universities.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the two PMs reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and resolving disputes by peaceful measures on the basis of international law. They also underlined the significance of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Also at the talks, PM Chinh suggested the Dutch Government create more favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community so that they can contribute to the two countries’ friendship and the Netherlands’ socio-economic development.

Following the talks, the PMs witnessed the signing of some cooperation documents, including a joint action plan on water resources management between the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Resources, and a joint statement on emission reduction in manufacturing and consumption between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

