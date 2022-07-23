Pitbull-style dog mauls 8-year-old boy to death

The place where the incident takes place

Today, police officers in Binh Phuoc Province’s Dong Phu District said that the district police investigation agency is continuing to investigate and clarify the case of an 8-year-old boy who was bitten to death by a pit-bull dog.

At 5p.m. on July 22, the boy came to his grandmother's house, near his house, to play and ran to the backyard. When he came to the place where the 30-kilogram pitbull-style dog was on a leash, suddenly the animal attacked the poor boy biting him many times, causing the child to die.

Hearing the cry of the boy, everyone immediately ran to the back of the house to stop the dog as well as rushed the child in a critical condition to a local hospital for an emergency treatment. Although the doctors and nurses were making efforts to save him, their efforts were unrewarded. The boy died later due to his injuries.

By Bui Liem – Translated by Dan Thuy