Phu Quoc strives to definitely treat waste issues by end of 2022

A waste collection truck picks up garbage in Duong Dong Ward, Phu Quoc. (Photo: Quoc Binh)

Chief of Office of the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province Dang Vu Bang has just said that the province will treat around 200 tonnes of rubbish, garbage and waste in Phu Quoc City by the end of the month in accordance with the guarantee of waste treatment plant investor Bai Bon in Ham Ninh Commune.





According to the Public Works Management Board of Phu Quoc City, the city has 163 workers, 13 garbage compactors, 100 handcarts, two composite boats, 215 trash cans and other equipment. The waste collection method is mainly by hand trolley on main roads and alleys in some areas of Duong Dong and An Thoi wards.Besides, the unit also performs street cleaning and uses composite boats to regularly pick up trash on the Duong Dong River, Cau Temple area and so on.In the rural areas, most of the residents collect waste by themselves and burn or take rubbish to public places such as rivers, canals or vacant land areas. Phu Quoc City has a waste treatment plant in Bai Bon with an output of 200 tons per day with trial progress of 50 percent of the capacity.A representative of Bai Bon waste treatment plant said that the plant would operate at 100 percent of its capacity after the stable trial progress, with around 70 workers. The plant has a total area of 14 hectares, including three chains of classification, treatment and garbage burn with the rate of landfilling accounting for only 10 percent, mainly non-burnable or recyclable waste.As for the two landfills in An Thoi Ward and Cay Sao Commune (Dong Cay Sao landfill) in Cua Duong Commune, there is a bidder being responsible for the treatment process in An Thoi landfill and the locality is under looking for the bidder to definitively handle the Dong Cay Sao landfill.

By Quoc Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong