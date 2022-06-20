Phu Quoc administrators issue tough penalties on forest land intruders

Staff in the mission team

Today, the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province sent a mission team led by Mr. Le Quoc Anh, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province, to force those encroaching forest land and land under state management in Phu Quoc City to go away.

Mr. Le Quoc Anh said that more and more people in Phu Quoc City have recently violated the law creating public concerns about security and order in the area, turning the city into a hot spot for illicit forest land encroachment, land occupation, illegal deforestation, using land for improper purposes and building works in contravention of regulations on forest land, agricultural land, and other violations.

Therefore, the Party Committee and the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province have mobilized the participation of the entire machinery of state and people from all walks of life to the prevention and control of violations of the law in the field of land, forestry and construction in the locality.

Mr. Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of Phu Quoc City People's Committee, added that this is the largest campaign ever in the area to focus on handling violations of land encroachment, mainly forest land. The mission team handled the large-scale deforestation in Cua Duong Commune and cut down all the trees that violators intentionally planted on forest land.

From now until the end of the year is the peak time to issue punishment on illegal construction cases, encroachment on forest land, state-managed land, and investment project land in Phu Quoc City. Mission staff will ask police officers to further the investigation of those intentionally violating the regulations many times who will receive punishment in accordance with the law, said Mr. Hung.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Anh Quan