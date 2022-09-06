Photos tell stories about Vietnam - Laos special relations

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang introduces photos to delegates at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)



Opening the event, General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang emphasised that 2022 is a significant year to bilateral ties as it marks 60 years since the establishment of the countries’ diplomatic relationship (September 5, 1962) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977).

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the photo exhibition on September 6. (Photo: VNA)



Beautiful images of the Vietnam - Laos friendship will continue to be captured by VNA and KPL reporters to contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and peoples, according to Trang.



In his pre-recorded speech, KPL General Director Khampheuy Philapha said the exhibition not only spotlights the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries but also illustrates the close and effective partnership for decades between the two news agencies, which has substantially helped reinforce the countries’ special relations.



President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga said the display is highly meaningful since it coincides with the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, adding it also inspires the belief in a bright future for both nations and for their special friendship.



Tran Nhat Hoang, Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said more cultural activities like this exhibition should be organised so as to help Vietnamese and Lao people, especially the young, understand more about bilateral relations.

In celebration of these anniversaries, the VNA and the Lao News Agency KPL have coordinated to organise the exhibition, which showcases more than 100 outstanding photos from their archives that reflect the special ties between Vietnam and Laos since the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) came into being on September 2, 1945 and the Lao Issara Provisional Government declared the independence of Laos on October 12 that year.The exhibits demonstrate the close-knit comradeship between the two countries’ Parties and peoples during the struggles for national independence in the past as well as national development and defence efforts at present, she noted, adding that they highlight the special friendship founded by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of the countries’ leaders, revolutionaries, and peoples to become a precious heritage and a decisive factor in the success of each countries’ revolution.

Vietnamplus