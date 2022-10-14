Phase 1 of Kien Binh - Phu Quoc 220kV cross-sea power line energized

The 220kV Kien Binh - Phu Quoc sea-crossing transmission line. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Duc, General Director of EVNSPC, said that after a year of investment preparation, the project of the 220kV Kien Binh - Phu Quoc transmission line was approved for the feasibility study report in early 2018, the technical design in May 2018, and construction drawings in October 2018, and started construction in March 2019.



It is the first 220kV overhead sea-crossing transmission line project in Vietnam, with a scale of two circuits and a total length of 80.4km. Of which, the onshore section is 12.6km long, the sea section is 64.7km long, and the island section is 3.1km long. It includes 169 transmission towers, with 117 installed at sea. The project has a total investment of more than VND2.22 trillion, consisting of EVNSPC’s capital and commercial credit loans.



EVNSPC's engineers check transmission towers at sea before energizing the power line. (Photo: SGGP)



Notably, the power supply capacity for Phu Quoc Island increases by five times compared to the existing load and can meet the power supply until 2035. The completion of the project creates important conditions for the strong socio-economic development of the locality, especially meeting the needs for tourism recovery in Phu Quoc after the pandemic, contributing to maintaining security, national defense, and Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands, thereby helping Phu Quoc City continue to take off commensurately with its position as a high-quality tourist center. The project of the Kien Binh - Phu Quoc 220kV transmission line has successfully been energized and operated the supply of 110kV voltage phase 1. It helps to improve the power supply in Phu Quoc City in terms of quality, reliability, and power loss reduction, and timely shares the load with the existing underground 110kV transmission line, operating at high load.Notably, the power supply capacity for Phu Quoc Island increases by five times compared to the existing load and can meet the power supply until 2035. The completion of the project creates important conditions for the strong socio-economic development of the locality, especially meeting the needs for tourism recovery in Phu Quoc after the pandemic, contributing to maintaining security, national defense, and Vietnam’s sovereignty over seas and islands, thereby helping Phu Quoc City continue to take off commensurately with its position as a high-quality tourist center.



The project of the Kien Binh - Phu Quoc 220kV transmission line has successfully been energized and operated the supply of 110kV voltage phase 1.

In the next phase, EVNSPC has been implementing projects to synchronously supply 22kV-110kV-220kV voltage, including the Phu Quoc grid restructuring project, completing the remaining of the Phu Quoc – South Phu Quoc 110kV transmission line, the Phu Quoc 110kV switching station, the Phu Quoc - North Phu Quoc 110kV transmission line, and the North Phu Quoc 110kV transformer station following the approved power planning.





By Quoc Binh – Translated by Bao Nghi