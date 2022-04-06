Permanent Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh visits Binh Phuoc Province

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) visits a residential area in Thanh Hoa Commune.

The visit is one of the activities marking 50th liberation anniversary of the Loc Ninh and Bu Dop districts.



The residential area consisting of 50 houses was built in 2019 and recognized as a new – style rural area. The Party Committee of the High Command of Military Region 7 and the People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province plan to kick off a construction project of a cultural house and a kindergarten with a total capital of VND8.4 billion (US$370,000).

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh leads a Government delegation to visit Hoang Dieu Border Station.

The Permanent Deputy Prime Minister also visited servicemen in the Hoang Dieu border station under the Binh Phuoc Provincial Border Guard. He highly appreciated efforts of the province’s border guard force in general and the Hoang Dieu Border Station particularly.





Binh Phuoc Province , which shares the longest border with Cambodia of all, completed planting concrete pillars to demarcate the boundary between the two countries. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh suggested the border stations continue to improve the border guard force and actively exchange information with Cambodia to solve the problems arising on the basis of respecting each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial unity and integrity.

On this occasion, he offered gifts to soldiers of the Hoang Dieu Border Station.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh