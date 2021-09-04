“People’s determination posture” gathers national power

Building the firm postures of people’s determination, all-people national defence and people's security to lay groundwork for the cause of national defence is one of the important tasks and solutions to carry the country towards a new development period, which is mentioned in the documents of the 13th National Party Congress.



Of which, the “posture of people’s determination” is placed above in its relation with the all-people national defence and people's security postures, demonstrating a new stride in the Party’s mindset.



Students of Military Medical University before departure to the south (Photo: VNA) The country’s thousand-year-long history showed that when the entire people and army stood united, they could defeat any enemy. From the onset of Covid-19 outbreak, the whole political system defined Covid-19 prevention and control as an urgent task to fulfill the “dual goals” of fighting the pandemic and recovering socio-economic development.



As a bridge between the Party and authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front chapters at all levels together with the entire political system held a number of activities, proving the importance of “people’s determination posture” in consolidating resources for pandemic fight.

Businesses, organisations and philanthropists donated about VND8 trillion (US$350 million ) to anti-pandemic work. From May 1 to August 15, VFF chapters at all levels received over VND7.6 trillion, which has been used to purchase medical supplies and necessities for residents in areas under social distancing order.

In unaffected or less-affected localities, a number of campaigns were launched, receiving the warm response from local people who donated food and necessities to Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces.

Affirming the role and importance of “people’s determination” and “people’s determination posture”, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said meeting the people's aspirations, the regime and the Party will survive. On the contrary, losing their trust means losing all.

He also described the army as a solid mainstay of the Party, State and people and a core force in building the all-people national defence posture.

In the fight against the pandemic, military officers and soldiers were a truly solid and reliable mainstay of the Party, State and people, deserving the people’s army and the army in the heart of the people.

Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang asked units in the army to actively learn about and meet the people’s needs. He affirmed that the military is determined to use all means and forces, within and beyond its ability, to wipe out the pandemic and bring the people’s lives back to normal.

Officers of the level-2 field hospital No. 2 visit President Ho Chi Minh relic site (Photo: VNA) Politburo member, permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Director of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army Gen. Luong Cuong said since the pandemic broke out, officers and soldiers in the army and self-defence militia forces nationwide have fully upheld the spirit of patriotism in service of the nation and people. They are both ready to fight and actively join in the combat against the pandemic.

Thousands of military medical staff and students voluntarily moved to the south to help with the effort. Many military camps have been used as quarantine facilities. The entire army deployed over 1,900 teams and checkpoints with more than 13,000 people, and 190 quarantine facilities serving more than 270,000, and set up 10 temporary Covid-19 treatment hospitals.

The army donated VND510 billion to the national Covid-19 vaccine fund and deployed vehicles to transport vaccines. A number of units launched blood donation drives, helped farmers in pandemic-hit areas harvest farm produce. Such efforts once again affirmed the role of the heroic Vietnam People’s Army – an absolutely loyal and trustworthy force ready to sacrifice themselves for the Party, State and people, contributing to brightening the noble quality of “Uncle Ho’s soldiers”.