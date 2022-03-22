  1. National

People in Dau Tieng rush to do land procedures, not related to “land fever”

SGGP
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dau Tieng District, Binh Duong Province Nguyen Phuong Linh this morning said that the numerous people early gathered at the division of receiving and returning results of administrative documents under the People's Committee of Dau Tieng District to make land procedures, adding that was not due to “land fever”. 
People in Dau Tieng rush to do land procedures, not related to “land fever” ảnh 1 A photo featuring crowded people scrambling to get their turns 
Yesterday, social networks spread clips recording dozens of people scrambling to get their turns at the division of receiving and returning results of administrative documents to change the land usage purpose into residential land, split land plots, change the registered owner name of land transfer.
The leader of the People’s Committee of Dau Tieng District said that the incident was due to changes in the land usage plan in 2022 and the dossiers have not been handled from 2021 until now while people have a high demand for changing land usage purposes. 

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

