People in Dau Tieng rush to do land procedures, not related to “land fever”

A photo featuring crowded people scrambling to get their turns



Yesterday, social networks spread clips recording dozens of people scrambling to get their turns at the division of receiving and returning results of administrative documents to change the land usage purpose into residential land, split land plots, change the registered owner name of land transfer.

The leader of the People’s Committee of Dau Tieng District said that the incident was due to changes in the land usage plan in 2022 and the dossiers have not been handled from 2021 until now while people have a high demand for changing land usage purposes.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong