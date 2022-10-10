People, business are centers of country's digital transformation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the statement at a meeting to mark the National Digital Transformation Day in Hanoi this morning.

Speaking at the program, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that along with the trend of green transition, digital transformation is an inevitable trend that is taking place very strongly, extensively, and daily. It contributed to promoting the strength of the nation and the strength of the times, internal and external resources, helping to effectively solve the relationships between the State, the market and society.

Moreover, it helps implement three strategic breakthroughs in terms of institutions, infrastructure, and human resources in addition to the promotion of economic growth, improved labor productivity, competitiveness and efficiency of production and business, and reduction of production costs and administrative procedures. Last but not least, it helps governments at all levels improve management capacity and effective administration.

The Prime Minister emphasized that The Party and the State attach great importance to digital transformation considering it as one of the key tasks in the process of industrialization and modernization of the country. The document of the 13th Party Congress mentions digital transformation, the digital economy, and the digital society in the strategic goals, perspectives and breakthroughs. The Politburo’s Resolution No. 52-NQ also emphasized the urgent need to speed up the conversion process. The Government's National Digital Transformation Program to 2025, with orientation to 2030, has been implemented in a comprehensive manner with the participation of people from all walks of life, the business community and State administrative agencies.

On behalf of the leaders of the Party and State, PM Chinh highly appreciated the efforts, determination and achievements of agencies, localities, the business community and people that make an important contribution to the national digital transformation.

According to him, to implement national digital transformation effectively, a strategic plan is needed to focus on the implementation to create a change in management, operation, and governance methods. The Government's point of view is to bring people and businesses to the center, the goal, the motivation of digital transformation. Residents and businesses should be beneficiaries of Digital transformation which make public services and social utilities faster and more efficient.

On April 22, 2022, the Prime Minister signed Decision No. 505/QD-TTg to take October 10 every year as the National Digital Transformation Day. The annual organization of the National Digital Transformation Day will help accelerate the implementation of national digital transformation tasks, and effectively implement the National Digital Transformation Program to 2025, with an orientation to 2030.

Along with that, people’s awareness about the role, meaning and benefits of digital transformation should be raised in addition to the participation of the entire machinery of state and people from all walks of life and synchronous action at all levels to ensure the success of the digital transformation. This year’s National Digital Transformation Day has the theme "Digital Transformation solving social problems for a better life for people".

Over the past time, the Ministry of Information and Communications has directed the selection, evaluation and publication of 16 groups of digital platforms to serve people's needs. A network of community digital technology groups has been established nationwide. More than 100,000 civil servants and employees in state agencies have received basic training in digital transformation.

More than 5 million residents have access to basic digital skills through a mass open online learning platform. The Ministry of Information and Communications has also gathered problems and issues of digital transformation in Vietnam. More than 150 problems of ministries, localities and enterprises have been published on c63.mic.gov.vn.

On the occasion of the National Digital Transformation Day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent the Government's five messages to accelerate the national digital transformation in the country to state management agencies, the business community and the people the next time. Firstly, the government will focus on perfecting mechanisms and policies, effectively implementing the National Digital Transformation Strategy in addition to synchronous development of both institutions, digital infrastructure, digital platforms and human resources. Furthermore, the administration will implement solutions to improve Vietnam's ranking on e-Government, Innovation and Global Competitiveness according to the criteria of international organizations. Secondly, the rate of administrative procedures online will increase. The quality of online public service delivery will be enhanced for people's satisfaction with a focus on implementing the project of developing the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication for the national digital transformation in the period of 2022 - 2025, with a vision to 2030, bringing direct benefits to the people. Thirdly, synchronous solutions to develop and improve the quality of digital human resources associated with innovation and application of science and technology will be carried out with a focus on training digital skills associated with the market and meeting the requirements of the national digital transformation. Fourthly, enterprises need to accelerate the process of bringing production and business activities to the digital environment, establishing effective digital service delivery channels, especially e-commerce, and online payment, and investment in the development of digital infrastructure, especially shared digital infrastructure. In addition, firms should take heeds of investment in research and development while strengthening international cooperation in digital transformation. Fifthly, communication about the benefits of digital transformation should be increased to make state management agencies, people and businesses understand the benefits and effectiveness of digital transformation; therefore, they will actively participate in the program.







By Tran Binh – Translated by Anh Quan