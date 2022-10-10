People and enterprises must be the centre and momentum of digital transformation

PM Pham Minh Chinh attends the programme marking the National Digital Transformation Day in Hanoi on October 10 (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh was delivering remarks at a programme marking the National Digital Transformation Day in Hanoi on October 10.

The date of October 10 was designated as the National Digital Transformation Day by the PM last April.

PM Chinh, who is also chairman of the national committee for digital transformation, said together with green transition, digital transformation is an inevitable and objective trend that is taking place strongly.

It helps bring into play the strength of the country and the era as well as internal and external resources; make three strategic breakthroughs in terms of regulations, infrastructure, and human resources; promote economic growth; improve labour productivity, competitiveness, and production and business efficiency; reduce production costs; streamline administrative procedures, remove bureaucracy, cut down expenses; and help all-level administrations better governance capacity.

Vietnam has reaped encouraging outcomes in digital transformation, but there remains much to be done, he pointed out, noting that digital transformation must enable people and enterprises to benefit from public services and social utilities in a more convenient, fast, and effective manner.





In his message sent on the occasion of the National Digital Transformation Day, the Government leader demanded focus be paid on perfecting mechanisms and policies, effectively implementing the national digital transformation strategy, concurrently developing regulations, digital infrastructure, digital platforms, and digital human resources, and taking measures to promote Vietnam’s positions in the global e-Government, innovation, and competitiveness rankings.

He also ordered raising the rate of administrative procedures handled online, improving the quality of online public services, and pressing on with the plan to apply population data, e-identification, and e-authentication.

In addition, the PM called on enterprises to speed up digitalising production and business activities, invest more in research and development, enhance cooperation with international partners in digital transformation, and harmonise their interests with those of the State and people.

He also requested increasing communications to encourage state agencies, people, and enterprises to engage in digital transformation, and further assisting people to use online public services and digital services safely and effectively.

At the programme, PM Chinh presented awards to ministries, sectors, localities, enterprises, and individuals with excellent digital transformation solutions.

Vietnamplus