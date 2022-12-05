Passengers warned of buying invalid train tickets

People are waiting at Saigon Train Station to buy tickets online and offline



Accordingly, nearly all seats on trains running on 2023 Lunar New Year holiday have been booked while the demands are still high. Therefore, many passengers come to ticket brokers, and some even accept to buy via unofficial platforms online, which is highly risky.

To check the validity of purchased tickets, buyers should visit dsvn.vn and choose the tab ‘Check valid ticket’. After filling necessary information such as ticket ID, train number, the departure and arrival stations, departure date, and personal paper number, they can click ‘Check ticket’ to see saved information on the system.

A careful comparison between this data and the one appearing on the corresponding boarding pass for matching information can verify whether the ticket is valid or not.

Vietnam Railways warns that passengers should not buy any tickets that are resold uncontrollably on the Internet via informal platforms. Those with such tickets might not be allowed onboard or be fined for unmatched personal information between the ticket and boarding pass.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Thanh Tam