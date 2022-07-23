Passenger coach plunges off Dai Ninh pass in Binh Thuan Province

The scene of the accident



The serious accident severely injured three people. Most of the injured people are being treated at the hospital.

The accident had happened at Km 44+900 in Phan Lam Commune, Bac Binh District, Binh Thuan Province at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday as the coach was traveling on National Highway 28B from Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province heading to Luong Son Town, Binh Thuan Province.Local authorities and people promptly arrived at the scene of the accident to rescue and take the victims out of the coach.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong