  1. National

Passenger coach plunges off Dai Ninh pass in Binh Thuan Province

SGGP
A passenger coach carrying 23 people, including many children and women suddenly plunged off Dai Ninh pass in Binh Thuan Province this morning due to a loss of vehicle control.
Passenger coach plunges off Dai Ninh pass in Binh Thuan Province ảnh 1 The scene of the accident 
The serious accident severely injured three people. Most of the injured people are being treated at the hospital. 
The accident had happened at Km 44+900 in Phan Lam Commune, Bac Binh District, Binh Thuan Province at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday as the coach was traveling on National Highway 28B from Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province heading to Luong Son Town, Binh Thuan Province. 

Local authorities and people promptly arrived at the scene of the accident to rescue and take the victims out of the coach. 

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more