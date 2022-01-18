Party, State, HCMC leaders extend Tet greetings

Politburo member Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat (L) presents Tet gifts to the poor in Quang Ngai Province.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat expressed his happiness at seeing the quality of people's lives that has been improved and new changes of the province’s Minh Long District along with the socioeconomic development of Quang Ngai. However, Minh Long is still one of the poor districts in the province in particular and in the country generally, he added.



Mr. Vo Van Thuong hoped that Minh Long’s people will join hands and make best effort to develop economy, overcome challenges, promote good local customs and build a prosperous life.

The delegation also visited the grave of patriotic scholar Huynh Thuc Khang in the Thien An Mountain and extended Tet wishes to businesses and workers of the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) and Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai Province.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh led the Government delegation to visited healthcare professionals of the Vung Tau Hospital in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

The deputy PM highly appreciated outstanding contribution of the medical staff in the fight against Covid-19. He also extended Tet greetings to military personnel of the province’s High Command and presented gifts to policy families and disadvantaged people and workers in Phu My Commune.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan extends Tet greetings to officials and workers of Dau Tieng- Phuoc Hoa Irrigation Exploitation Company.

In HCMC, Head of the municipal Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Huu Hiep on January 17 led a delegation to visit to former Heads of the City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization, Doan Le Huong and Nguyen Van Ranh. He wished them good health and a long life, and hoped veteran officials to continuously contribute to the city’s development.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan visited and extended Tet greetings to officials and workers of Dau Tieng- Phuoc Hoa Irrigation Exploitation Company, Cu Chi Irrigation Management Exploitation Company and Cultivation and Plant Protection Station of Cu Chi District, and Cu Chi Breeding Station under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In addition, Director of the Department of Planning and Architecture of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Nha paid Tet visits to the Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital, Nguyen Trai Hospital and Thi Nghe Protection Center for Disabled Orphans.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh