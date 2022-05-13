Party official highlights Vietnam’s net zero emission goal for 2050

Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh receives John Murton, the UK government's Envoy for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). (Photo: VNA)



Talking to John Murton, UK government's Envoy for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), and EU Ambassador for Climate Diplomacy Marc Vanheukelen, Anh expressed his delight at growing ties between Vietnam and the nation and the bloc, particularly in trade after their respective free trade agreements took effect.

He suggested the UK and EU increase cooperation with and support for Vietnam in terms of technique, technology, experience, initiative, and capital toward its implementation of climate commitment, green and sustainable economic development.

The guests expressed their impression of Vietnam's efforts and determination to implement commitments and goals on climate, energy transition, and sustainable economic development.

They affirmed that they will continue to accompany and closely coordinate with Vietnam in efforts to combat climate change, and actively and effectively deepen the parties’ relationship for mutual benefits.

On the same day, the Vietnamese Party official also hosted Philippe Orliange, Executive Director of the French Development Agency (AFD).

Lauding robust development of the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, Anh noted the country is a top European ODA provider of Vietnam regarding climate change, energy transition, and green growth.

He asked the French side to strengthen development assistance for Vietnam in technology, finance, and infrastructure for successful energy transformation as well as green and sustainable economic development.

Orliange highlighted AFD's desire and long-term commitment as a development agency of the French Government in cooperating and supporting Vietnam toward sustainable development.

VNA