Party leader welcomes visiting Japanese PM Kishida Fumio

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Hanoi on May 1. (Photo: VNA)



Welcoming the PM and the high-level Government delegation of Japan, the host Party leader congratulated Kishida on his election as President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan.

He highly valued the good results of the Japanese PM’s official visit, especially Kishida’s talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and meetings with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, during which the two sides reached many common perceptions, agreements, and important measures for bilateral cooperation.General Secretary Trong expressed his delight at the fast and comprehensive development of the two countries’ relations as seen in frequent mutual visits by their leaders, the intensive and effective economic ties, and the nearly 450,000 Vietnamese people in Japan.He emphasised the enormous cooperation potential in various areas, asking both sides to continue boosting high-level exchanges and meetings as well as relations between their sectors and localities, while coordinating with each other at international forums for the sake of the two countries’ interests, and for peace, friendship, and cooperation in the region and the world at large.The Party leader applauded the countries’ plan on activities marking the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2023 so as to create more durable stepping stones for their result-oriented, effective, and practical relations in the time to come.He also highlighted Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; and of being a friend, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible member of the international community.For his part, PM Kishida noted the significant results obtained during his talks with his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and meetings with other leaders of Vietnam.He proposed his host support the activities celebrating the 50 years of the Japan - Vietnam diplomatic ties, affirming that he will do his utmost to promote bilateral relations to a new level.At the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on some regional and international issues of common concern.

Vietnamplus